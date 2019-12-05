Video

There are about 200,000 people in Northern Ireland carrying out some form of caring, mostly for sick or elderly relatives.

But figures show that carers are twice as likely to become physically or mentally ill compared to others.

So who's caring for them? Walking groups, set up by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, give carers the opportunity to get together and talk.

BBC News NI caught up some carers in Londonderry who said support services, such as the walking group, were a "lifeline" that helped ease the challenges of looking after others.