'That was a political, not a negotiating meeting'

Video

Unions are set for new talks with Stormont's health department in a bid to end industrial action by workers.

The discussions come after Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith met the health unions.

Mr Smith met members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unite and Unison on Thursday afternoon.

Patricia McKeown, Unison's regional secretary, said the meeting with the Northern Ireland secretary had been positive and she expected there "will be movement" as a result.

Read more here: Health strike: Unions set for new talks with department