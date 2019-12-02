Dispute 'may delay cancer diagnoses' says trust

Media player
Industrial action 'may delay cancer diagnoses' says Belfast Trust
The chief executive of Belfast Health Trust has said the diagnoses of new cancers could be delayed due to industrial action by health workers.
Martin Dillion was speaking after the trust cancelled more than 10,000 outpatient appointments.
Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action in protest at pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".
Trade union Unison said it was surprised at Mr Dillon's claim because it had made a prior agreement with the trust that cancer services would be exempted from industrial action.
02 Dec 2019
