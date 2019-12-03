Rallies and a poll race in Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Fermanagh and South Tyrone is one of the tightest battle grounds in Northern Ireland between unionism and nationalism.

The constituency has a large geographic reach, with many voters living along the Irish border.

In the 2010 general election, only four votes separated the first and second candidate, with Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew coming out on top.

BBC News NI speaks to some residents to find out what issues matter to them, ahead of next Thursday's general election.

  • 03 Dec 2019