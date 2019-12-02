'Abbie was a lovely little chatterbox'

Media player
Abbie Nummy: Principal pays tribute to 'kind, caring' pupil
The principal of Newry High School has paid tribute to a "kind, caring" pupil who died in an accident on her family farm just outside the city.
He described 14-year-old Abbie Nummy as a "lovely little chatterbox" who had lots of friends in the school.
02 Dec 2019
