Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: What shapes a vote in Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland is separated from the rest of the UK by the sea, but its politics is also very different.
Much political discussion surrounds unionism, nationalism and identity.
But what if you live in Northern Ireland but were not born there?
Or, what if you were born in Northern Ireland, moved away for a long-time and have returned?
BBC News NI speaks to two women about what issues shape how they vote.
-
30 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50608325/general-election-2019-what-shapes-a-vote-in-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window