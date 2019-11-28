'It's unthinkable £11,000 coming out of a business'
County Down butcher Alfie Murray says he will have to 'dig deeper'

County Down butcher Alfie Murray says he will "lose out" after agreeing to a finance deal worth almost £11,000 per advertising screen.

More than 1,000 UK businesses signed advertising deals they believed would not cost them.

