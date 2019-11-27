'She was lovable and kind , always there for you'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Larne: Friends pay tribute to Gracie Gordon who died after river fall
Friends of a 14-year-old girl who died after falling into a river in County Antrim have spoken about their memories of her.
The girl, who has been named locally as Gracie Gordon, was taken to hospital after the incident on Tuesday night but died.
Her death is believed to have been an accident.
Read more: Girl, 14, dies after falling into river
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50576810/larne-friends-pay-tribute-to-gracie-gordon-who-died-after-river-fallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window