Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alcohol related brain damage: 'I've realised there's more to life than drink'
Heather Magee showed symptoms of dementia - but these were caused by her alcohol abuse.
Now, she has found a way back to a better life.
The County Down woman was diagnosed with alcohol related brain damage (ARBD) more than two years ago.
With symptoms including memory loss, the condition is similar to dementia, according to a report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.
Unlike dementia, though, ARBD can improve to some degree in up to 75% of cases.
A specialist rehabilitation unit for ARBD patients is to open in Northern Ireland in January 2020.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50564595/alcohol-related-brain-damage-i-ve-realised-there-s-more-to-life-than-drinkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window