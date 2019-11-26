'I've realised there's more to life than drink'

Video

Heather Magee showed symptoms of dementia - but these were caused by her alcohol abuse.

Now, she has found a way back to a better life.

The County Down woman was diagnosed with alcohol related brain damage (ARBD) more than two years ago.

With symptoms including memory loss, the condition is similar to dementia, according to a report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Unlike dementia, though, ARBD can improve to some degree in up to 75% of cases.

A specialist rehabilitation unit for ARBD patients is to open in Northern Ireland in January 2020.