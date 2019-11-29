Myth-busting HIV

Video

In 2018, 96,142 people were receiving HIV-related care across the UK.

Over time, Human Immunodeficiency Virus damages the human immune system.

But there are still many misconceptions about the disease, according to the charity Positive Life.

"People will still ask can you catch HIV off a toilet seat or by using the cutlery of people who are HIV positive," said Positive Life's Jacquie Richardson.

"There is still a lot of negative language around it.

"The three biggest myth we hear are that:

It's a gay man's disease

It's contracted as a result of a promiscuous lifestyle

You'll die if you've a diagnosis

"We're working very hard to counter those myths."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken