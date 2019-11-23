Defying the odds to take the biggest little steps

Video

Four-year-old Isla Gilchrist is one of about 300 people in the world to have 2q23.1 microdeletion syndrome.

Her family were uncertain whether she would ever be able to walk.

The toddler received physiotherapy from nine months and has defied the odds by taking her first steps.

Her mum, Laura Gilchrist, says it was "amazing".

"She's done things people thought she would never do," she told BBC News NI.

"Everyone who meets her is so taken with her - she's so outgoing."

Video journalist: Tori Watson