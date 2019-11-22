Video

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan read out a statement on behalf of Natasha Carruthers' family after two men were jailed over her death.

Ms Carruthers, a 23-year-old mother of one, was killed when the car she was in hit a tree near Derrylin, County Fermanagh, in October 2017.

A few weeks before the crash, Ms Carruthers celebrated her daughter Lily Rose's first birthday.

They said Ms Carruthers was a "much-loved, fun-loving and caring" woman with a "heart of gold".

Read the full story.