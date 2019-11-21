'Surgery cancellations not a surprise to nurses'
Northern Ireland surgery cancellations 'no surprise'

The cancellation of non-emergency operations due to staff shortages in Northern Ireland is no surprise, the nurses' union has said.

Health trusts said a lack of skilled theatre nurses was the cause of the problem.

Pat Cullen of the Royal College of Nursing said it was disappointing for patients who had been waiting years for their operations.

  • 21 Nov 2019