'There's absolutely no secrecy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinn Féin: 'Absolutely no secrecy' over vice presidential election
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has defended her party’s decision not to publish the results of its vice presidential election.
Last weekend Michelle O'Neill was re-elected vice president after beating John O‘Dowd but the result was not publicised.
Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, Ms McDonald said her party's vote was "an internal matter" and it had "concluded".
She rejected any suggestion that the party was being secretive.
Earlier this week, Mr O'Dowd said he had "no regrets" about challenging Mrs O'Neill.
Sinn Féin said it will review how it conducts leadership elections in future.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50507019/sinn-fin-absolutely-no-secrecy-over-vice-presidential-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window