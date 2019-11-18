Video

Drone footage and stills show how winter is starting to make its presence felt in Northern Ireland.

Monday 18 November was definitely a morning for the de-icer, after the coldest night, so far, this side of summer.

The previous lowest temperature was -4.4C at Katesbridge, County Down, on the night of 27 October.

Both Katesbrige and Castlederg, County Tyrone, once again recorded the lowest temperatures anywhere on the island of Ireland, -5.3C and -5.1C respectively.

They regularly record both the lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland, and indeed across the whole island.

This is because they essentially sit in a hollow where cold air sinks into, allowing the temperatures to drop quite low.

Mournes drone footage courtesy of Skytask Aerial Imaging.