First taste of winter
Frosty taste of winter in Northern Ireland

Drone footage and stills show how winter is starting to make its presence felt in Northern Ireland.

Monday 18 November was definitely a morning for the de-icer, after the coldest night, so far, this side of summer.

The previous lowest temperature was -4.4C at Katesbridge, County Down, on the night of 27 October.

Both Katesbrige and Castlederg, County Tyrone, once again recorded the lowest temperatures anywhere on the island of Ireland, -5.3C and -5.1C respectively.

They regularly record both the lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland, and indeed across the whole island.

This is because they essentially sit in a hollow where cold air sinks into, allowing the temperatures to drop quite low.

Mournes drone footage courtesy of Skytask Aerial Imaging.

  • 18 Nov 2019