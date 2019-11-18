CCTV shows cash machine theft bid at petrol station
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ballynhinch: CCTV shows cash machine theft bid at petrol station

CCTV shows the moment a service station forecourt canopy was knocked over by a shovel loader during an attempted cash machine theft in County Down.

It happened at Carlisle's in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.

The canopy collapsed on to the fuel pumps.

The would-be thieves failed in their attempt to steal the cash machine.

  • 18 Nov 2019