'How deep do they dive and where do they forage?'
Tagged seal pups returned to Irish Sea

Two seal pups have been returned to the Irish Sea months after being rescued.

While rehabilitation of seal pups has been going on for 30 years, for the first time in Northern Ireland the pups have been tagged to learn more about their behaviour.

  • 18 Nov 2019