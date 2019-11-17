'The baby is unharmed because his auntie is a hero'

'He is unharmed because his auntie is a hero'
A 13-year-old girl has been critically injured after she tried to protect her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of men armed with machetes, her family has said.

The teenager suffered serious stab wounds after the men forced their way into a house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

  17 Nov 2019