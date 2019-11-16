'We recycle for our neighbours'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plastic pollution: Meet the Belfast women recycling for neighbours

Danielle Shipman and Susan Lambe from east Belfast are recycling household items that the council cannot recycle.

Their community is giving them crisp packets, confectionery wrappers and other items to send to a specialist recycling company.

The neighbours spend three hours a week sorting through the rubbish.

They say it is worthwhile to see so much avoiding a landfill.

Video journalist: Leanne Byrne

  • 16 Nov 2019