Barry's Amusements goes up for grabs

After 93 years in the business, the Trufelli family are selling the Barry's amusement park in Portrush, County Antrim.
They want to "pass the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun that Barry's offers".
Barry's is believed to be Ireland's oldest amusement park.
Video Journalist: Tori Watson
16 Nov 2019
