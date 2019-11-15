Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters tackle blaze at Belfast storage unit
A fire crew of more than 60 have worked to bring the blaze under control.
The storage unit where the fire broke out contained agricultural feed materials.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews had "worked hard throughout the night in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control and to protect neighbouring property".
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50430445/firefighters-tackle-blaze-at-belfast-storage-unitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window