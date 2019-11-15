'People aren't used to seeing a woman on a farm'
Women in farming: Why are there so few?

While many women are working in the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland as scientists, vets and in agri-food, not that many are running farms.

Government statistics show that of the 24,000 farms in Northern Ireland, fewer than one in 10 are headed by a woman.

So why are there so few?

BBC News NI has spoken to some women keen to change those figures.

