Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naomi Long addresses Alliance Party conference
Naomi Long delivers the leader's speech as part of the Alliance Party Conference 2019.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50424961/naomi-long-addresses-alliance-party-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window