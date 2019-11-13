House prices on the rise across NI
House prices in Northern Ireland rose at an annual rate of 4% in the three months between June and September.

Prices were also up by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.

The average price of a house in Northern Ireland is now just under £140,000. That brings prices back to a level last seen in 2009.

The figures are from the NI Residential Property Price Index, which analyses almost all sales, including cash deals.

