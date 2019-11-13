Media player
House prices on the rise across NI
House prices in Northern Ireland rose at an annual rate of 4% in the three months between June and September.
Prices were also up by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.
The average price of a house in Northern Ireland is now just under £140,000. That brings prices back to a level last seen in 2009.
The figures are from the NI Residential Property Price Index, which analyses almost all sales, including cash deals.
Read more here: Northern Ireland house prices rise by 4%
13 Nov 2019
