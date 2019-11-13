Media player
Oldest identical twins: 'Life was a holiday'
Dot and Daisy Jack are among the oldest identical twins in the UK and Ireland.
The 96-year-old sisters were born on a farm in County Monaghan before moving to County Antrim.
They married two cousins who coincidentally shared the same name - William Jack - and each raised families.
The twins credit farm life, faith and family for their long lives.
