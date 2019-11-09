'The more you practice, the better you get'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Medical training: Mannequin medicine uses simulation to learn

Trainee medics and nurses from numerous UK and Irish universities have gathered in Belfast to practice their skills on simulation technology.

The students competed against each other to treat a 'patient' called Diane.

Diane is a mannequin that can present with different symptoms and even cough, vomit or scream - with her reactions all controlled by a technician with a monitor.

The aim of the SimWars competition is to replicate a real-life hospital scenario.

Video Journalists: Tori Watson and Alan Haslam

  • 09 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Emotions bring mannequin to 'life'