'The more you practice, the better you get'

Medical training: Mannequin medicine uses simulation to learn
Trainee medics and nurses from numerous UK and Irish universities have gathered in Belfast to practice their skills on simulation technology.
The students competed against each other to treat a 'patient' called Diane.
Diane is a mannequin that can present with different symptoms and even cough, vomit or scream - with her reactions all controlled by a technician with a monitor.
The aim of the SimWars competition is to replicate a real-life hospital scenario.
Video Journalists: Tori Watson and Alan Haslam
09 Nov 2019