'There will not be checks on goods going from NI to GB' - Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'There will not be checks on goods going from NI to GB,' Boris Johnson tells NI crowd

The Prime Minister has briefed Conservative party members in Northern Ireland on his Brexit deal.

A clip of the briefing has been widely shared on social media. So did Boris Johnson get all the details correct?

The Brexit deal has major implications for Northern Ireland.

  • 08 Nov 2019