Criminal cash being used to protect birds
Cash seized from criminals is being diverted to protect birds of prey threatened with persecution.

The money is being used to monitor nest sites and put trackers on birds in poisoning and shooting hotspots.

The equipment was bought with money taken from gangs under proceeds of crime laws.

The tracking technology means police can quickly get to a bird that has stopped moving to see whether it has been targeted.

  • 08 Nov 2019