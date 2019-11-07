'Lady Hermon's departure is a real shock'
Sylvia Hermon: 'Her departure is a real shock'

North Down MP Lady Hermon has confirmed she is standing down after 18 years.

She first won the North Down seat in 2001 as an Ulster Unionist, before sitting as an independent unionist.

She said it had been a "particularly difficult" decision - but the right one for her family.

Her constituents said they were surprised by her decision not to contest the seat.

