'If you don't get in, we're going to kill you'

Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told BBC Spotlight NI how he tried to escape from the men who kidnapped him.

The 50-year-old businessman was abducted from near his home in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, on 17 September.

He was viciously attacked and left in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away.

