'I saw him and thought Mum and Dad needed to come'

Video

BBC broadcaster Wendy Austin has been speaking candidly about the death of her brother from Aids.

David Austin was diagnosed with HIV while living in London in 1993.

In a television interview, the journalist talks about how her family was unable to bring his body back home for burial because of his condition.

Her story is part of a new documentary in which County Antrim actor Matthew Cavan talks about living with HIV and the abuse he endured.

True North: Cherrie, Me and HIV is on BBC One Northern Ireland on 4 November at 22:35 GMT.