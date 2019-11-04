'I saw him and thought Mum and Dad needed to come'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HIV: Wendy Austin recalls last moments with brother who died from Aids
BBC broadcaster Wendy Austin has been speaking candidly about the death of her brother from Aids.
David Austin was diagnosed with HIV while living in London in 1993.
In a television interview, the journalist talks about how her family was unable to bring his body back home for burial because of his condition.
Her story is part of a new documentary in which County Antrim actor Matthew Cavan talks about living with HIV and the abuse he endured.
True North: Cherrie, Me and HIV is on BBC One Northern Ireland on 4 November at 22:35 GMT.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50288873/hiv-wendy-austin-recalls-last-moments-with-brother-who-died-from-aidsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window