'What a find' - the treasure of the north coast
Video

Treasure found in field on Northern Ireland's north coast

Two metal detectorists have found a "hoard" of coins in a field on Northern Ireland's north coast.

Paul Reynard and Michael Gwynne found the treasure after being asked by a farmer to look for his wedding ring.

Experts will assess the value of the coins, with the stash thought to be worth thousands of pounds.

  • 01 Nov 2019