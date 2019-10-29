CCTV released showing level crossing near misses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Translink warning after CCTV shows level crossing near misses
Translink has released CCTV footage of near misses with trains at level crossings, in an effort to discourage people from trying to "beat the barrier".
The transport company has urged people to pay attention when approaching level crossings and said that "any temptation to ignore warning lights" was putting lives at risk.
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50227725/translink-warning-after-cctv-shows-level-crossing-near-missesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window