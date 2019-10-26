'We've sent the PM to the naughty step twice'
Boris Johnson 'sent to the naughty step' twice by the DUP, says Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster tells the DUP party conference that the DUP had sent the PM to the "naughty step in Parliament" twice in the last week.

The DUP has twice voted against the government on crucial Brexit votes recently, because of its opposition to Mr Johnson's Brexit strategy.

The party said it would not support the NI arrangements negotiated by the PM.

