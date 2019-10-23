£15m Stormont salary bill 'unacceptable'

Video

NI Secretary Julian Smith has pledged to review the wages of assembly members if devolution in Northern Ireland is not restored.

The secretary of state was responding to concerns from the North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Westminster

It was confirmed that £14.9m has been paid to MLAs in wages since the collapse of the institutions in January 2017.

Assembly members had their salaries reduced from £49,500 to just under £36,000 in January 2019.