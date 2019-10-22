Media player
'The Brexit minister didn't really know the answer'
Firms in Northern Ireland will have to submit declaration forms for goods heading to the rest of the UK, under the government's Brexit deal.
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was forced to make the admission after initially denying it was the case.
This followed previous assurances that Northern Ireland-GB trade would be "unfettered".
22 Oct 2019
