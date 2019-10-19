Nigel Dodds asks PM to 'reconsider' Brexit deal

Nigel Dodds urges PM to 'reconsider' Brexit deal
Nigel Dodds has asked Boris Johnson to reconsider his Brexit deal and ensure the UK leaves the EU ''as one nation".

Directly addressing the prime minister in the House of Parliament during a debate on the Brexit deal vote, the DUP's deputy leader said there may be special circumstances for Northern Ireland.

But he added that that "can only be with the consent of the people of Northern Ireland, unionists and nationalists together".

