'He will not have our support tomorrow'

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has said the party will not be supporting the prime minister's draft Brexit deal in Parliament.

He was speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

The UK and EU announced a revised plan that includes different proposals to avoid a hard Irish border.

But the DUP will not support it and has claimed the deal is not in Northern Ireland's best interests.

Its backing is seen as crucial if the government is to pass a deal in the Commons by the 31 October deadline.

