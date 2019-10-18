Delivering library books on a tiny island

Media player
Book Week NI: Delivering library books on Rathlin Island
Rathlin Island has a population of about 150 people, half of whom use a mobile library service.
Books are delivered by William Galloway from NI Libraries, who travels to the island off Northern Ireland's north coast once a month.
With no permanent library or bookshop on the island, the service provides a lifeline for bookworms.
Video journalist: Eve Rosato
18 Oct 2019
