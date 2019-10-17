Sinn Féin welcomes Brexit deal being reached
Sinn Féin has welcomed the fact that a Brexit deal has been reached between the UK and EU.

The part's vice-president Michelle O'Neill said she requires "more clarity" following the development.

She added that "nothing good will come of Brexit".

The DUP has said its MPs will not vote for the agreement, which was reached on Thursday.

  • 17 Oct 2019