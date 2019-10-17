Media player
Gerry Adams denies IRA claims in court
Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has refuted claims he played a role in the abduction and murder of Jean McConville in 1972.
He was called to give evidence during a special legal action against veteran republican Ivor Bell related to the murder of the mother-of-10.
Mr Bell was found not guilty.
BBC News NI looks back at allegations against Mr Adams and his denial of any involvement with the IRA or Mrs McConville's killing.
17 Oct 2019
