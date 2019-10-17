Gerry Adams denies IRA claims in court
Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has refuted claims he played a role in the abduction and murder of Jean McConville in 1972.

He was called to give evidence during a special legal action against veteran republican Ivor Bell related to the murder of the mother-of-10.

Mr Bell was found not guilty.

BBC News NI looks back at allegations against Mr Adams and his denial of any involvement with the IRA or Mrs McConville's killing.

  • 17 Oct 2019