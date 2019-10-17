Jean McConville's family disappointed by verdict

Media player
Jean McConville's children say they are "bitterly disappointed" by verdict
The family of IRA murder victim Jean McConville have spoken outside court after a former senior IRA leader was found not guilty of soliciting their mother's murder.
Mrs McConville, a mother of 10, was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972.
The family said the failed prosecution is likely to be the closest they ever get to justice.
17 Oct 2019
