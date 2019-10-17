NI secretary denies government has abandoned DUP

Video

The Northern Ireland secretary has denied the government has "abandoned" the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after the UK and EU agreed a new Brexit deal.

The DUP, which has supported the minority Conservative government since 2017, said it remained opposed to the deal.

But Julian Smith said: "We have abandoned nobody. No deal is not in the interests of Northern Ireland, a deal is in the best interests of Northern Ireland.

"If you have got Northern Ireland's best interests at heart, then vote for this deal."

