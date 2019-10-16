'I hope he rots in hell'
Kayden McGuinness' mother hopes son's killer 'rots in hell'

The mother of Kayden McGuinness speaks outside court after Liam Whoriskey is found guilty of her son's manslaughter.

Whoriskey, a 25-year-old from Glenabbey Gardens in Londonderry, was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty.

The toddler's mother, Erin McLaughlin, said she hoped Whoriskey would rot in hell.

