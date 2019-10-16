'I hope he rots in hell'

Video

The mother of Kayden McGuinness speaks outside court after Liam Whoriskey is found guilty of her son's manslaughter.

Whoriskey, a 25-year-old from Glenabbey Gardens in Londonderry, was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty.

The toddler's mother, Erin McLaughlin, said she hoped Whoriskey would rot in hell.