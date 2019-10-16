Anti-Brexit protests held along the Irish border
Brexit protesters bang bin lids along the Irish border

Protests over Brexit have taken place at almost 40 locations along the Irish border.

The demonstrations were organised by the Border Communities Against Brexit group.

Protesters gathered at border locations in counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

They were held as the future of a Brexit deal between the EU and the UK government hangs in the balance, with talks ongoing.

