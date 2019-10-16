Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit protesters bang bin lids along the Irish border
Protests over Brexit have taken place at almost 40 locations along the Irish border.
The demonstrations were organised by the Border Communities Against Brexit group.
Protesters gathered at border locations in counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.
They were held as the future of a Brexit deal between the EU and the UK government hangs in the balance, with talks ongoing.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50076518/brexit-protesters-bang-bin-lids-along-the-irish-borderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window