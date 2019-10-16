Media player
Book Week NI: Young Reporters talk about their favourite books
As part of Book Week NI, Young Reporters from St Genevieve's High School, Belfast Boys' Model School and Ashfield Girls' High School discuss their favourite books and the importance of reading.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
Are you aged between 11 - 18 and have a story you would like to tell? Enter the Young Reporter competition now.
16 Oct 2019
