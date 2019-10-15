'We had to pay for our wedding twice'

Video

Moneymore couple Peter and Samantha Mitchell were due to fly to Cyprus for their wedding two days after Thomas Cook collapsed.

The couple had paid about £7,000 for their holiday package and had to pay for the package again when they arrived.

But in the end, they were still able to tie the knot.

They are among the 800,000 people across the UK seeking a refund from the Civil Aviation Authority.

