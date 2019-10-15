Media player
Emma De Souza: 'British citizenship laws are out of step with GFA' - Taoiseach
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has described a court ruling in the Emma De Souza Irish citizenship case as "out of spirit" with the Good Friday Agreement.
On Monday, Northern Ireland woman Emma De Souza, who self-describes as Irish, lost a court challenge to a Home Office ruling that she is British.
Speaking in the Dáil (Irish lower house of parliament), Mr Varadkar said the Good Friday Agreement allows people in Northern Ireland to be British, Irish or both.
He said he would raise the case on Thursday or Friday when he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
