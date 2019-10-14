Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emma De Souza: 'This decision goes against Good Friday Agreement'
People born in Northern Ireland remain British citizens according to the law, even if they identify as Irish, tribunal judges have determined.
In 2017, NI woman Emma De Souza won a case against the Home Office after it deemed she was British when her US-born husband applied for a residence card.
The Good Friday Agreement allows people to identify as British, Irish or both.
But on Monday an immigration tribunal upheld an appeal of the case, brought by the Home Office.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50045129/emma-de-souza-this-decision-goes-against-good-friday-agreementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window