'If I get my job back I won't have to do hoovering'

Former workers at the troubled bus manufacturer Wrightbus have celebrated after deal for its sale is agreed.

The County Antrim firm entered administration last month amid severe financial problems.

About 1,200 workers were made redundant but they campaigned for a buyer to save their jobs.

On Friday bidder Jo Bamford said he had agreed a deal for the Wrightbus factory and the accompanying land.

